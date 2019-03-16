Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:





Instead of Skip Scan – It’s Skip Pay!

On Thursday, the guy pictured below went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected $168 worth of merchandise. He scanned all of the items at the self-checkout. Guess what? He didn’t pay! He bagged his items and then waltzed right out without paying.

He was seen on video leaving in a gray 4-door Honda CRV (also pictured).

If you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.