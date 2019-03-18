Man Found Guilty Of Impregnating A Mentally Handicapped Frostproof Child

Frostproof, Florida – A Polk County jury found Carlos Carrizales, DOB: 11/19/1957, guilty of Incest, Sexual Battery on a child 12 years old or older, but younger than a 18 years old and Impregnation Of A Child.





Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies were assigned the case originally back in on 12/30/16 to conduct a an investigation concerning a significantly disabled victim being pregnant. The victim is non-verbal and unable to communicate. She was found to be pregnant during a doctor’s visit for unexplained weight gain.

As part of this investigation, Polk County Deputies conducted several interviews and collected DNA from

the males in the life of the child. Upon the birth of the baby DNA was collected from the baby. Unfortunately

there was no match to the original DNA collection. After additional interviews it was determined that two other males spent time in the home. One of those males was Carrizales. Deputies located Carrizales, interviewed, and DNA was collected. Carrizales denied sexual contact with the victim.

On, 11/06/17, upon receiving the FDLE results in this case, deputies discovered a positive match was found with I. Carlos Carrizales. The lab report showed a 99.99% match to Carrizales when comparing the baby and the mother’s DNA.

Deputies made contact with Carrizales at his residence on West Frostproof Rd. Frostproof, FL. At the time Carrizales declined to speak without a lawyer.

On March 8, 2019 the jury found Carrizales guilty of all charges. A sentencing hearing has been set for 04/29/2019.