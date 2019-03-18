Two CSX Crossing Upgrades to Slow Kathleen Area Traffic This Week

Bartow, Fla. (March 18, 2019) — Scheduled track upgrades by CSX Transportation will temporarily close two crossings, slowing traffic in and around Kathleen this week. Work at the Knights Station Road (County Road 582) crossing located between Kathleen Road and George Wheeler Road is planned to start on Wednesday, while similar work at the Oak Avenue NW crossing just west of First Street NW near downtown Kathleen should start Friday. Both projects should take three to five days to complete, excluding weather delays or unforeseen circumstance. Depending on destination or direction of travel, Knights Station Road traffic will detour at Kathleen Road or George Wheeler Road to bypass work zone. Oak Avenue NW traffic will be rerouted to Deeson Road during crossing closure.

Detours likely mean longer trips and brief delays for commuters. Motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously and to add time to trips through these areas. Once completed, crossing repairs will make for better and safer driving conditions.