Local State Farm® agent Ashley Marston Croley and Circle of Friends in Lake Wales are teaming up this month for the State Farm Quotes for Good program!





Throughout March and April each person who contacts Croley’s office, requests an auto or fire quote and mentions Circle of Friends, the agent will donate up to $10 per quote back to the organization.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations to help make a difference in their communities.

The Circle of Friends Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, which provides enhancement to the lives of adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities in Lake Wales, Florida. They offer social, educational, and cultural activities for individuals with special needs and respite care to caregivers.

“I’m extremely excited to support such a great organization through Quotes for Good,” explained Croley. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

To request a quote and support this program, please stop by Ashley Marston Croley’s office located at 116 S. 1st Street in Lake Wales, or call 863-676-2718.