April Love-Belligan / March 01, 1958 – March 13, 2019 / OBITUARY

April Love-Belligan March 01, 1958 – March 13, 2019 APRIL’S OBITUARY April Love Belligan, 61, of Venice, Florida, died March 13, 2019 in her sleep at the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital in Venice, Florida. She was born on March 1, 1958 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Norma (Wooten) and Remus Perry Love […]

