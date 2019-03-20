Home Remecbdy Winter Haven Celebrates Grand Opening

By Allison Williams





Pictured from left to right:

Caleb Rist, Marilyn Lacey, John Amaral, Tori Harrison and baby Caleb Jr.

Home Remecbdy Winter Haven celebrated its grand opening earlier in March in Winter Haven. Marilyn Lacey, Owner/Educator shares what her business consists of.

“Our company sells CBD products,” Lacey said. “We have the largest selection in Winter Haven, possibly Polk County. We also take the time to educate customers about CBD.”

Home Remecbdy sells high quality, organically grown and processed CBD products.

“All CBD is not created equal,” Lacey explained. “Make sure that whomever you purchase from is using organic plants, extracting with a non-petroleum method and has a Certificate of Analysis on each product that they will share with you. CBD is health without the high.

”Home Remecbdy products can be found inside Country Primitive Vintage Market in Winter Haven. They are located at 251 Avenue A SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880.

Lacey classifies her business as “a store within a store.”

Business hours: Sunday through Monday (7 days a week) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To contact Home Remedy Winter Haven, call 863-662-3114 or email at [email protected].

To find them on Facebook, search Home Remedy Winter Haven. They can also be reached in person at the store.