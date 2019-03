Sharon Elaine Lawson / March 04, 1947 – March 19, 2019 / OBITUARY

Sharon Elaine Lawson March 04, 1947 – March 19, 2019 SHARON’S OBITUARY Sharon E. Lawson, 72 of Bartow, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Winter Haven Hospital. She was born March 4, 1947 in Bartow, Florida to the late Joseph Lamar and Mary Joyce (Luna) King and she has been a lifelong […]

POLKOBITS