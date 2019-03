Paula Byrd | 1950 – 2019 | Obituary Paula Byrd April 25, 1950 – March 06, 2019 Paula Byrd of Frostproof, Florida passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born April 25, 1950 in Columbia City, Indiana to the late Wendel and Mary (Sewell) Blain. She has […]

