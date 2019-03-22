Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 26 During Operation: KARMA, a round-up of non-compliant sexual offenders



PCSO Press Release:

On Monday, March 18, 2019, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives in the Special Victims Response Team (SVRT) began a 3-day special investigative operation aimed at ensuring compliance with Florida’s registration laws for convicted sex offenders and sex predators (FSS 775.21 & 943.0435) within Polk County called Operation: KARMA.





Convicted sex offenders and sex predators are required by Florida law to register and maintain updated information regarding the following identifying information: name; social security number; age; race; sex; date of birth; height; weight; tattoos or other identifying marks; hair and eye color; photograph; address of legal residence (or temporary residence); electronic mail addresses; Internet identifiers and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name; home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers; employment information; driver’s license or Florida ID information; the make, model, color, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license tag number of all vehicles owned.

The focus of the operation was to investigate whether or not convicted sexual offenders and predators were properly registering and notifying the Sheriff’s Office regarding vehicles owned and/or registered to them, or someone living in their residence. While some were found to be compliant, the investigation found many of them owned and/or possessed an unregistered vehicle in violation of the law. The investigation also found some who were in violation of other requirements of the law (FSS 775.21 & 943.0435), such as (but not limited to) registering a home address, employment, internet identifiers, or social media accounts.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office works hard to keep track of convicted sexual offenders and predators who reside here. We also monitor whether or not they remain compliant with the law. The Florida legislature has determined that there is a public safety interest in keeping track of sex predators and offenders. They are required to register and maintain identifying information with state and local law enforcement agencies. There are too many who are not complying with the law. The big question I have is why are these people not reporting these cars or their online identities? They are apparently up to no good and we are going to hold them accountable.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

The following is a list of those arrested and a summary of their offenses:

Titus Finley, 24, of 348 Honey Bee Lane, Polk City. Finley is a juvenile sexual offender based on a 2010 conviction for Sexual Battery by a Juvenile, Victim under 12 years of age. A review of Finley’s sexual offender registrations revealed no recent registered vehicles owned. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Buick sedan. Finley was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Mario Smith, 43, of 3121 Filly Lane, Lakeland. Smith is a sexual predator based on a 2003 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Battery, Victim 12 to 15 years of age, and a 2015 conviction for Produce, Direct, Promote Sexual Performance by a Child. A review of Smith’s sexual offender registrations revealed he has never registered a vehicle. It was determined that Smith vacated his residence, and failed to register his newly established residence. He also failed to obtain an updated Identification Card with the DHSMV. Smith was charged with three counts of Sexual Predator – Failure to Provide Required Information (F3).

Anthony Turpin, 51, of 921 Kenbar Street, Haines City. Turpin is a sexual predator based on a 1992 conviction for Sexual Battery/Not Likely to Cause Injury and a 1998 conviction for Lewd, Lascivious Child under 16 years old. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register three vehicles. He also failed to register an employment and a temporary residence. Turpin was charged with three counts of Sexual Predator – Failure to Provide Required Information (F3).

Heather Goodman, 43, of 1205 Fish Hatchery Road, Lakeland. Goodman is a sexual offender based on a 2008 conviction in the State of Iowa for Assault to Inflict Serious Injury on a 16-year-old victim. Through investigation, it was determined she failed to register a Mazda sport utility vehicle. She also failed to complete her mandated sex offender registration for January 2019. Goodman was charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Craig Osborne, 39, of 3492 Jarrod Lane, Lakeland. Osborne is a sexual offender based on a 2003 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Molestation, Victim 12 to 15 years old, with a sentence enhancement for impregnating the female victim under 16 years of age. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Toyota Camry. He was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Charles McClain, 47, of 2965 New Tampa Highway, Lot #6, Lakeland. McClain is a sexual offender based on a 1993 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious – Victim under 16 years of age. McClain also has a prior conviction for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Cadillac Deville, and also failed to register a temporary address. McClain’s unregistered Cadillac was located a block away where he hid it prior to meeting with detectives. He was charged with two counts of Failure of Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Gregory Goutremont, 45, of 4809 Highway 92 East, Lakeland. Goutremont is a sexual offender based on a 1996 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious – Child under 16 years of Age. Goutremont never registered an Internet Identifier. A subsequent social media search confirmed Goutremont possessed an unregistered account on Facebook. Goutremont was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

John McBride, 30, of 4870 New Tampa Highway, Lakeland. McBride is a sexual offender based on a 2008 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Sexual Battery, Victim 12 to 15 years of age. McBride possessed and actively used an unregistered Facebook account which violated the terms of his probation. He was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3) and Violation of Probation (F3).

Emilio Flores, 42, 0f 360 Begonia Court, Kissimmee. Flores is a sexual offender based on a 2004 conviction for Sexual Battery Not Likely to Cause Injury. Through investigation, it was determined that he failed to register a Saturn, and two other vehicles that were at his residence. Flores was charged with three counts of Failure of Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Demetric Givens, 40, of 510 Redgrave Road, Davenport. Givens is a sexual offender based on a 2002 conviction for Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Victim 12-15 Years Old. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register two vehicles. He also possessed and actively used an unregistered Facebook account. Givens was charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Shepard Tinsley, 37, of 5891 Fox Haven Drive SE, Winter Haven. Tinsley is a sexual offender based on a 2014 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Battery Sex with Victim 12-15 Years Old. Tinsley has never registered an Internet Identifier, but he was found to possess and actively use an unregistered Facebook account and an unregistered Instagram account. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register three vehicles. Tinsley was charged with six counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Michael Gonzales, 37, of 124 Tremont Drive SE, Winter Haven. Gonzales is a sexual offender based on a 2012 conviction for Use Internet to Solicit/Attempt to Solicit a Child for Sex/Lewdness. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register two vehicles and possessed and actively used an unregistered Facebook account. Gonzales was charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Terry Bradshaw, Jr., 48 of 7760 White Road, Lake Wales. Bradshaw is a sexual offender based on a 2002 conviction out of the State of Virginia for Aggravated Sexual Battery. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register two vehicles. Bradshaw was charged with two counts of Failure of Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Michael Brown, 57, of 302 Quincy Street, Lakeland. Brown is a sexual offender based on a 2001 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Child under 16 years of age. Brown was fitted with a GPS monitor which revealed that he kept two permanent residences, both of which he failed to register. Brown also falsely reported a residence he where he did not reside. Michael Brown was charged with a total of five counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Joshua Smith, 25, of 4030 Homestead Drive, Lakeland. Smith is sexual offender based on a 2005 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Molestation-Victim under 12 years of age – Offender under 18 years of age. Smith has prior convictions for Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws from 2013 and 2014. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Buick sport utility vehicle. Smith was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Ruben Perez, 47, of 5705 Tillman Road, Lakeland. Perez is a sexual offender based on a 2007 conviction for Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Kia Soul and a Dodge Ram pickup. Perez was charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Bobby Masters, 54, of 732 Tennessee Road, Lakeland. Masters is a sexual offender based on a 1999 conviction for Lewd or Lascivious -Child under 16 years of age. He has prior 2014 and 2016 convictions for Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck. Masters was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Jose Mena, 39, of 4330 Stephanie Way, Bartow. Mena is a sexual offender based on a 2002 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Child under 16 years of age. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register four vehicles that were at his residence. Mena was charged with four counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Cory Cook, 39, of 1425 East Bay Street, Bartow. Cook is a sexual offender based on a 1998 conviction out for Lewd/Lascivious Child under 16 years of age. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register three vehicles that were at his residence. Cook was charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Adian Torres, 19, of 830 Indian Bluff, Winter Haven. Torres is a sexual offender based on a 2015 conviction Sexual Battery by Juvenile/Victim Under 12 years of age. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register two vehicles at his residence. Torres was charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Douglas Robbins, 57, of 1861 Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road, Bartow. Robbins is a sexual predator based on a 1997 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious-Child under 16 years of age. He also has a 2008 conviction for Sexual Battery-Victim Physically Helpless to Resist. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Toyota Corolla and a motorcycle. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Predator-Failure to Register/Provide Required Information (F3).

Ventrell Martin, 36, of 1227 Nelson Park Court, Kissimmee. Martin is a sexual offender based on a 2004 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Battery/Sex with Victim 12-15 years old. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register four vehicles that were at his residence. Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Frederick Hardy, 53, – Transient: Detour Road and Water Tank Road, Lake Hamilton. Hardy is a sexual offender based on a 2006 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Battery – Sex with Victim 12-15 years old. On 01/13/2019, Hardy reported, a transient residence of Detour Road and Water Tank Road in Lake Hamilton. Because Hardy registered a transient residence he is required to report in person every 30 days to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He failed to report to the Polk County Sheriff Office to complete his 30-day transient registration and failed to update his transient address with the DHSMV. Hardy was charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3). An arrest warrant was obtained for Hardy and he was arrested by the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Brice Wells, 32 of 2337 Chat Street, Lake Wales. Wells is a sexual offender based on a 2015 conviction for Traveling to Meet Minor to Commit Unlawful Sexual Offense. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a vehicle that was at his residence. Wells was previously arrested for Violation of Probation and is currently incarcerated at the Sarasota County Jail. Wells is charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws.

Toby Davis, 40, of 769 Saddlewood Boulevard, Lakeland. Davis is a sexual offender based on a 2002 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious – Child under 16 years of age. He also has a 2009 conviction for Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws. Through investigation, it was determined he failed to register a Chevrolet pickup truck, a Ford Explorer, and a Dodge pickup truck. Davis is charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).

Rene Garza, 43, of 3108 3rd Street, Davenport. Garza is a sexual offender based on a 2004 conviction for Lewd/Lascivious Child Under 16 years of age. Garza owned and failed to register a white 2001 Ford van. Garza is charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sexual Offender Registration Laws (F3).