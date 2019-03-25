Winter Haven Police Department Release:





Winter Haven Deputy Fire Chief Hired

Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird and City of Winter Haven is pleased to announce the appointment of a Deputy Fire Chief to work in the Public Safety Department. Mr. David L. Knowles has accepted the position and will begin April 1 earning an annual salary of $85,720.

Mr. Knowles brings almost 30 years of diverse public safety experience to Winter Haven and holds more than 20 certifications and eight instructor qualifications. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Barry University.

City Manager Mike Herr is pleased to welcome him to the City of Winter Haven commenting, “David Knowles will bring valuable skill sets, diverse experience and a dynamic leadership style that will be an asset to the Public Safety Department. His focus on effective team building and exceptional safety services will blend well with the quality team already in place.”

Public Safety Director Charlie Bird stated, “I look forward to having David come on board and have the utmost confidence his experience will enhance the exceptional public safety services we already have in place for our citizens.”