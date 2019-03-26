Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thieves

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:





Clean Heist With Clear Images Of Suspects

Clean? Maybe, when it involves three Roomba vacuums and a Shark Navigator.

On 3-21-19 abut 8:30 a.m., the three pictured below entered Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected the aforementioned vacuums along with a Farberware cookset. All totalled, the items were valued at $1137. They are seen on video leaving in a gray station wagon, possibly a Dodge.

Know who they are? Callers can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Guaranteed anonymity and callers could be eleigible for a CASH reward.