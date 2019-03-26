PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Lakeland is the number one place in the country to buy a new home, according to Realtor.com. However trying to find the right home can prove difficult, which is why you should get the help of a realtor.

When it comes to finding and buying a new home, PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management Lakeland isn’t only a potential choice, it’s the only choice for property management in both Polk County and Lakeland, at least according to its website.

For nearly three years, this local PMI franchise has been providing property management for residential, commercial, and even association properties. Managing your own property is hard work, which is why a company such as theirs offers a helping hand by taking the brunt of the responsibility upon themselves, explained Shannon Cornell, PMI Broker and Owner.

“We manage properties for people,” she explained. “A lot of owners and investors do not like to manage their own properties, so that is what we do for them.”

The past three years has seen their business grow to the point where they have since had to move to a bigger and better location at their new office along Edgewood Drive, which recently celebrated its grand opening through a ribbon cutting ceremony last Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed the business to its new location and wished them good luck in expanding their business, as expressed by chamber member Gow Fields. City Commissioner Bill Read mentioned how the new business helped signify economic growth within the local area, and he in turn wished the business well is experiencing similar growth.

“We are thrilled that you are able to not only be in business but also grow your business and be able to move to another venue that is actually bigger for you and allow you to better conduct your operations,” he said. “We are ecstatic that you are creating jobs and selling houses and managing houses, which is a wonderful opportunity in Lakeland.”

Cornell decided to open the new location along Edgewood Drive as a way to gain better visibility, especially with potential customers traveling along the road from Highway 98. She managed to even receive one such customer earlier that day prior to the event.

“I think the location is perfect for us,” she said. “We are right on the corner, we can bring in more activity, we even had somebody come in because of our signs and because we were right next door. So I love it. I love this location.”

Previous customers have praised PMI Arrico Realty for offering them personable service when helping them find a new home. One such customer, in a review on Facebook, mentioned how they were finally able to own a home after renting for four years thanks to the great work of Cornell and her team.

“From first time renters 4 years ago to first time home buyers today, Shannon has always been there from day one,” she said. “She is up front on everything, she is very dependable when something needs to be done, and she is a wonderful person. This is the best company I could ever imagine to rent from or to find a future home.”

PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management is located at 2225 E Edgewood Dr Suite 4, Lakeland, Fl 33803. For more information, call 863-606-1094, or visit their website at: https://www.lakelandpropertymanagementinc.com/