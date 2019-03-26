Truck-Motorcycle Crash in Lakeland Claims The Life of a 21-Year-Old Man





On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at about 1:34 a.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Southside Frontage Road and Kraft Road in west Lakeland. Upon arrival, 21-year-old Evan Stanwicki, the driver of a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was found unresponsive with significant trauma. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other vehicle involved, a white 1992 Ford F150 pickup truck, was driven by 59-year-old Willis Thomas of of Lakeland. His passengers were 60-year-old Levone Thomas of of Lakeland, and 59-year-old Zona Mason of Lakeland. Mason was transported to Lakeland Regional with minor injuries, while the other two occupants of the truck refused transport.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck was travelling westbound on Frontage Road, attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Kraft Road. The truck crossed into the path of the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Frontage Road. The motorcycle struck the right front of the truck, causing Stanwicki to be ejected.

Mr. Stanwicki was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Impairment, excessive speed, and distracted driving are not suspected as being a factor in the crash, at this time. Any charges are pending completion of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Southside Frontage Road was completely closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.