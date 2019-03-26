Winter Haven Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Lake Fannie Boat Ramp

PCSO Press Release:





On Monday, March 25, 2019, Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives conducted an operation at the Lake Fannie Boat Ramp in Winter Haven in response to complaints of lewd activity there.

Detectives arrested 70-year-old Floyd Smith of Winter Haven, after he exposed himself to an undercover male detective. He was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count exposure of sex organs (M1), and was issued a trespass from all county parks. Smith was transported to the Polk County Jail with a $500 bond.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to continue conducting these type of operations but we will not tolerate this type of criminal activity in public places. These are public places; parks and boat ramps are places where families go to enjoy the great outdoors, not to be exposed to this type of illegal behavior.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff