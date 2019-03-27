Lake Wales Man Charged With DUI After Crash Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 27

Lake Wales, Florida – According to an arrest report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a Lake Wales man has been arrested and charged for DUI after allegedly running into another vehicle. On Tuesday, March 25, 2019 deputies took Judson Seay, 26, of Lake Wales into custody. Seay was allegedly the driver behind the wheel of a truck that struck another vehicle from behind.

On March 25, 2019 at approximately 8pm deputies responded to Hwy 27 and Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road in Lake Wales, for a two vehicle crash. According to reports deputies made contact with Seay the driver of a white Chevrolet Z71 truck. Deputies observed his speech to be slurred, his eyes to be slightly blood shot and glassy, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person.





Seay was transported to Lake Wales Hospital by Polk County Rescue unit. Deputies noticed Seay reportedly swayed and lost his balance at one point (it should be noted that Seay had been in a wheel chair prior to allegedly agreeing to submit to a field sobriety test). According to reports Seay failed the sobriety test and deputies charged him with DUI. He was taken into custody and transported to Bartow for booking.

Upon arrival at booking deputies began a 20 minute observation period and then had Seay perform a breathalyzer test. The first breath sample taken allegedly showed Seay’s breathe alcohol level to be 0.197 G/210L and the second sample taken allegedly showed be 0.199 G/210L. The breathalyzer test was taken just after 1am on March 26, 2019. Approximatly 5 hours after the crash.

Seay has been arrested twice prior for DUI once as a minor and another time in 2012 as an underage drunk driver. Seay was sentenced to 10 months of probation for that occurrence. Seay has a court date March 27, 2019 in regards to this current arrest.

It is believed that two other victims were transported for medical attention from the crash without life threatening injuries.