Two Men Arrested For Lewd Acts At Lake Fannie Boat Ramp

|Juan Lopez Rodriguez
Detectives arrested 61-year-old Juan Lopez Rodriguez of Haines City, after he exposed himself to and solicited an undercover male detective to perform a sex act. He was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count exposure of sex organs (M1), and one count offering to commit lewdness (M2). He was also issued a trespass warning from the boat ramp. He was booked into jail and is being held on $750.00 bond.
|Marvin Henry
Detectives arrested 69-year-old Marvin Henry of Winter Haven,after he exposed himself to and solicited an undercover male detective to perform a sex act. He was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count exposure of sex organs (M1), and one count offering to commit lewdness (M1). He was also issued a trespass warning from the boat ramp. He was booked into jail and is being held on $1,000.00 bond.