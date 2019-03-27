Two Men Arrested For Lewd Acts At Lake Fannie Boat Ramp

On March 26, 2019, PCSO undercover detectives conducted an operation at the Lake Fannie Boat Ramp in Winter Haven in response to complaints of lewd activity there.

Juan Lopez Rodriguez Detectives arrested 61-year-old Juan Lopez Rodriguez of Haines City, after he exposed himself to and solicited an undercover male detective to perform a sex act. He was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count exposure of sex organs (M1), and one count offering to commit lewdness (M2). He was also issued a trespass warning from the boat ramp. He was booked into jail and is being held on $750.00 bond.

Marvin Henry Detectives arrested 69-year-old Marvin Henry of Winter Haven,after he exposed himself to and solicited an undercover male detective to perform a sex act. He was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count exposure of sex organs (M1), and one count offering to commit lewdness (M1). He was also issued a trespass warning from the boat ramp. He was booked into jail and is being held on $1,000.00 bond.

“It’s disturbing how each time we show up at this boat ramp, almost immediately we encounter a suspect or suspects who expose themselves to, and solicit, our undercover detectives. Make no mistake – you will be arrested for this in Polk County. We will not tolerate this illegal activity at our local parks and boat ramps.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff