Charisma Starr Vega | 2006 – 2019 |Obituary Charisma Starr Vega May 30, 2006 – March 24, 2019 Charisma Starr Vega, 12, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Charisma was born May 30, 2006 in New York, NY. She was a student at Crystal Lake Middle School. She is survived by her mother; Samantha […]

POLKOBITS