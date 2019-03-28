Sheriff Grady Judd & Deputies Will Deliver Bicycle To Lake Wales Boy Recovering From Battling Leukemia After His was Stolen

Lake Wales, Florida – We have written several times in the past about Dailyn Campbell, a young Lake Wales boy battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In our first article Dailyn was in need of a bone marrow donor . His mother was a match for him and he had transplant surgery in September of 2018. Then classmates at Bok Academy in Lake Wales raised around $2,000.00 in honor of Dailyn. A portion of that money was presented to him and his family and the other portion was donated to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.





Since that time Dailyn has been in recovery. According to reports Dailyn was given a bicycle for Christmas, but hadn’t been able to ride it yet due to his recovery. Unfortunately that bicycle was reportedly stolen. Deputies with the PCSO are investigation the theft.

According to the public information office of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a new bicycle is being presented to Dailyn this afternoon by Sheriff Judd personally. We will bring you and update after that happens. We also believe that the story will also appear on ABC Action News.