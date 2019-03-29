HCPD arrests five in ‘Operation Dry Spring’





HAINES CITY, FL – Five people were arrested Wednesday afternoon and evening for selling alcohol to minors following an investigation initiated by the Haines City Police Department called “Operation Dry Spring”.

Underage members of the Police Department’s Explorers program went to various locations – large and small – throughout the city, attempting to buy alcohol.

Those arrested were:

Salvador Gamez-Calderon, 47, of Davenport

Martha Garcia, 56, and Margaret Garcia, 64, of Kissimmee

Nur Alam, 37, of Haines City

Luz Velez-Nunez, 49, of Davenport

Nine of the 13 locations that sold alcohol were found to be in compliance. It was the first arrest for each of the five, making it a second-degree misdemeanor. Arrests were made at:

La Tapatia, 1102 U.S. 17/92 N.

City Foods, 21 N. Eighth St.

La Placita, 201 N. 10th St. (two arrests)

Video Latina, 1719 E. Hinson Ave.

“The good news is that most of the businesses proved to be ethical and conducted themselves the right way and in accordance with the law,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “We’re a growing city and we’d like to see all of our businesses succeed, but profiting by selling alcohol to minors is something we will not tolerate.”

Businesses in compliance were:

Sunoco, 35855 U.S. 27

Murphy’s USA, 36115 U.S. 27

Walmart Liquor, 36205 U.S. 27

Dollar General Market, 35922 U.S. 27

Liquor Five, 38 Maxcy Plaza Circle

7-Eleven, 38409 U.S. 27

Publix Liquors, 39883 U.S. 27

BP, 500 U.S. 17/92 N.

One Stop Foods, 505 U.S. 17/92 N.