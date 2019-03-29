Man Steals Star Wars Virtual Game Consoles From Walmart

Busy Bee For 2 Star Wars Virtual Reality Consoles

If you have ever heard the theme song to the show Benny Hill, this is the video for you. (And if you haven't, do a quick search and listen before watching the video) We just didn't want to be in violation of copyright laws so there's no sound. He took 2 Star Wars virtual game consoles from Walmart (7450 Cypress Garden's Blvd) And it's HOW this busy guy did it that makes this video so unique. Know who he is? Call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-22-6TIPS (8477). Remember – Benny Hill Theme Song. You Are Welcome.

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Friday, March 29, 2019