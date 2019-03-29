Polk County Sheriff’s Office is Conducting Two Death Investigations Related to Mobile Home Fire in Bartow

PCSO Press Release:





The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting two death investigations related to a mobile home fire early this morning in Bartow.

Preliminary information indicates our ECC received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, in reference to a mobile home on fire, located behind a home, at 4630 Fighter Road – cross streets are Bomber Road and US Hwy 17.

It is believed an elderly couple are still inside the mobile home and did not make it out.

PCSO will conduct the death investigations.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.