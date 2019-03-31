Heart Of Florida Hospital Temporarily Locked Down After Shooting Incident In Haines City

Haines City Press Release





The Haines City Police Department is investigating a shooting death that took place before 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Furious Bernard Shell, 26, was fatally shot following an altercation that took place outside a business at 1604 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shell was taken to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries about 4:13 p.m.

The shooter claims self-defense and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. There is no danger to the public.

——- Previous Article ——–

Haines City, Florida – The Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City was temporarily shut down this afternoon after a shooting victim was transported to the hospital. The shooting took place around 3:45pm, away from the hospital, and it is believed at that time police did not have the shooter in custody. The hospital was locked down as a precaution.

According to Mike Ferguson, Public Information Officer Haines City Police Department, the person doing the shooting advised it was in self defense and is cooperating with police. The shooting is currently under investigation.

The Haines City Police Department will be updating us as more information is available. No threat to the public currently and the hospital is no longer on lockdown.