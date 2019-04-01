Elements Rejuvenating Med Spa Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Summer is right around the corner. The Florida Sun will be out in full force. That’s great news for the kids, but not so great news for your skin.

If you’re looking for ways to undo the damage to your skin done by the sun, then consider one of the many skin care services offered at the new Elements Rejuvenating Med Spa in Davenport.

Whether you want to unwrinkle your wrinkles, remove the dark circles from around your eyes, or simply make your skin softer and smoother, look no further than this new medical spa, where, as its website states, “the beauty of nature meets the power of science to create gorgeous, youthful looking skin.”

Elements is a place where science and nature come together in harmony, combining cutting-edge technology with natural, organic aesthetics, to provide smooth, soft skin as nature intended and modern medicine perfected.

Whether you want to come in for a simple wax, facial, or chemical peel, or whether you want to go the extra distance with BOTOX® treatment, SculpSure® body contouring, or Venus Versa™ TriBella IPL, Elements provides “holistic, science-backed aesthetic services” that bring together the best of nature and medicine as to offer you the best looking, feeling skin.

“We want to take care of people, we want to blend medicine with holistic health and organic properties with scientific offerings,” said Trista Pavelski, owner of Elements. “My expectations are to serve the community, just help people feel grounded, relaxed, and help them leave feeling beautiful as they were created.”

Pavelski gained much of her medical experience serving as a flight medic back in 2002. Her job required her to rapidly stabilize patients and fly them back to the States. During that time, she completed two tours downrange and became recognized as a combat veteran.

She later went on to work through medical practice infrastructure and billing practices, many of which were onboard with stem cells protocols, procedures, and processing systems. Through her experience, she saw firsthand the power that science had to enhance what nature created. She wanted to find a way to combine the beauty of both science and nature as to provide holistic skin care.

“I have seen the miracles of that side of medicine,” she said. “Through all of that, I was realizing [that] what was missing from standardized medicine was care, that extra care that people are feeling. So I started exploring aesthetics and the arts and the beauty within that side of it. A medical spa isn’t novel by any means, but it is beautiful, and it is what I wanted to pursue.”

Elements Rejuvenating Med Spa celebrated its grand opening on Thursday evening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Haines City Chamber of Commerce).

Aside from showcasing the new business and its services to potential customers and fellow neighboring business owners, the grand opening also offered many giveaways, with many prizes being offered every hour during the event.

One such promotion was the “Red Carpet Giveaway”, where guests could post selfies of themselves at the event to Facebook and Instagram, with the best pictures being rewarded with a free “red carpet peel.”

Other special giveaways that evening included the chance to win a free year of Botox treatments with every $100 purchase, and gift baskets containing many of the natural, organic skin care products sold at the spa.

Pavelski was most impressed by the turnout that evening. It helped give her the confidence moving forward with her newly-opened business, for which she only has the upmost expectations.

“[Customers] can expect results,” she said. “They can expect to come in here and feel as though they have left an old friend. That is what they can expect….It is the feeling that you get when you are here that is not just wrapped in words, it is the offering, the general care for our clients.”

Lana Stripling, Executive Director of the Northeast Polk Chamber, appreciated such a spa setting up shop within the local community. She especially expressed her intrigue in considering a facial care treatment, especially with the services that treat dark circles under the eyes.

“It is a great opportunity,” she said. “They have a beautiful spa here that you can come in [and visit]. It is very reasonable, and they want to take care of you medically, scientifically, but also holistically as far as your skin care and wellness.”

Recently, her organization, formerly the Haines City Chamber, renamed itself as the Northeast Polk Chamber as to encompass their outreach to the cities and communities surrounding Haines City, especially Davenport which does not have a Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to help businesses that are coming in to thrive and we want to bring more businesses into the area and show them the value of moving into this area,” she said. “We are just growing, so it is time for us to grow into a different name.”

Elements Rejuvenating Med Spa is located at 141 Webb Drive Suite 100, Davenport, FL 33837. For more information, call 407-326-8558, or visit their website at https://www.skinandstem.com/