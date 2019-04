Release by Winter Haven Police Department/

No April Fool’s Joke Here.

This adorable kitten was rescued from inside of a wall at a home in Winter Haven. Winter Haven Firefighters responded to the home on Ware Ave. around midnight after the homeowner heard the faint little feline’s cries. Using a Thermal Imaging Camera, the cutie was located and cut out of the wall. Firefighter Cody Nowling is shown with the precious little prize.