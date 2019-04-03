Lezzetta I. Scott | 1930 – 2019 | Obituary Lezzetta I. Scott May 27, 1930 – March 28, 2019 Lezzetta Irene Scott, 88 Lezzetta I. Scott of Frostproof, Florida passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Oaks of Avon. She was born May 27, 1930 in New Plymouth, Ohio to the late Harry and Freda […]

