PCSO Press Release:

Two Winter Haven Suspects Arrested For Stealing Thousands of Dollars’ Worth of Jewelry in a Residential Burglary





On Friday, March 22, 2019, two suspects burglarized a home located on Queens Cove Loop in Winter Haven. Thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from the residence.

Video surveillance showed a red Chrysler 300 pulled up to the home and two men got out and entered the back door of the residence, which was not locked. The suspects were later observed leaving the home after stealing jewelry and other items.

On April 4, 2019, a PCSO detective learned 19-year-old Davon Brooks, of Winter Haven, attempted to cash a check for “landscaping” on March 27, 2019 at a local bank. According to the affidavit, the check belonged to the victim of the burglary and her name had been forged by the suspect. The investigation determined that Brooks also made a number of pawn transactions that matched the stolen property.

During the investigation, Cash America employees called the detective working the case informing him Mr. Brooks was in their store trying to pawn a bag full of gold with a second suspect, 21-year-old Frankie Rolle, of Winter Haven.

When deputies arrived, both suspects tried to flee, but were stopped. Two large handfuls of jewelry were found in Mr. Rolle’s jacket. The investigation revealed both men were the suspects in the residential burglary after both were found to be in possession of jewelry stolen from the home. They were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Books is charged with the following and is being held on a $14,000 bond:

1 count unarmed burglary (F-2)

1 count grand theft $10,000 to $20,000 (F-3)

1 count false verification to pawn broker (F-3)

1 count dealing in stolen property (F-2)

1 county forgery (F-3)

1 count uttering false instrument (F-3)

Rolle is charged with the following and has no bond at this time:

1 count unarmed burglary (F-2)

1 count grand theft 10,000 to $20,000 (F-3)

1 count False verification to pawn broker (F-3)

1 count dealing in stolen property (F-2)

“We appreciate our local businesses cooperating with us to help catch these thieves. Both SunTrust bank and Cash America pawn fully cooperated with our investigation. We remind homeowners to always lock your residence and vehicles-let’s make it more difficult for thieves like Books and Rolle.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Both men have an extensive criminal history:

Davon Brooks:

Total Felony Charges: 04

Total Misdemeanor Charges: 03

Total Rearrests: 03

08/07/2014 – Broward CSO

Burglary

Grand Theft

03/11/2015 – Broward CSO

Burglary Armed

08/29/2015 – WHPD

Probation Violation

01/21/2016 – WHPD

Probation Violation

10/11/2016 – DeSoto CSO

Aggravated Battery

06/10/2018 – PCSO

Probation Violation

07/24/2018 – WHPD

NVDL

01/23/2019 – WHPD

Trespassing

Disrupt Interfere with School Admin Function

Frankie Rolle:

Total Felony Charges: 13

Total Misdemeanor Charges: 08

Total Rearrests: 15

Total Incarcerations: 01

11/22/2011 – PCSO

Resist Officer

01/06/2012 – PCSO

Burglary

Grand Theft

02/06/2012 – PCSO

Failure to Appear

04/10/2012 – WHPD

Trespassing

Probation Violation

09/01/2012 – PCSO

Dealing in Stolen Property

Burglary

Grand Theft

10/04/2012 – PCSO

Probation Violation

False ID Given to LEO

10/09/2012 – PCSO

Probation Violation

12/22/2012 – PCSO

Probation Violation

Burglary

Probation Violation

Burglary

Probation Violation

02/21/2014 – WHPD

Battery

07/25/2014 – PCSO

Probation Violation

08/22/2014 – PCSO

Probation Violation

08/25/2014 – PCSO

Poss Marijuana

Probation Violation

12/09/2014 – PCSO

Resist Officer

Poss Drug Para

Poss WIT Sell Legend Drug w/o Prescription

Probation Violation

01/05/2015 – PCSO

Burglary

Grand Theft

Probation Violation

02/05/2015 – WHPD

Probation Violation

02/13/2015 – PCSO

Burglary

Grand Theft

03/26/2019 – LAPD

NVDL