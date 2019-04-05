Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Car Burglar

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

See the guy in this video? He obviously has all the time in the world as he finds a vehicle in the Lake Link area on 4-2-19 and takes his time rummaging through the vehicle. (Are those oven mits he’s wearing?)

He must have seen the camera because he looks up a couple of times. (We don’t think he smiled) Somebody should recognize his clothing to include the shirt with the emblem and distinctive pattern down the sides. Also his walk as he nonchalantly strolls on down the driveway. If you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



