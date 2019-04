In Loving Memory of Alvin Eugene Booher, Jr. November 9, 1948 ~ March 27, 2019

BOOHER, Alvin Eugene Jr. Haines City – Alvin Eugene Booher Jr., 70, passed away March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born November 9, 1948, in Ocala, FL to Alvin Eugene Sr. and Mildred Lucille Booher. He served proudly and honorably in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant serving two tours in […]

POLKOBITS