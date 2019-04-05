Pat Borders & Buford Long Among Those Being Inducted Into The Inaugural Highlander Hall Of Fame

Lake Wales, Florida – The Highlanders Booster Club is starting a new chapter in it’s long history. They will be having the Inaugural Highlander Hall of Fame on May 4, 2019. Here is a statement from the Highlander Boosters:

The Highlander Booster Club is a vital part of the Lake Wales Community. The not for profit organization was started by local parents and school personnel over 50 years ago. The purpose of the Highlander Booster Club is to assist in the financial support of athletic activities and to conduct fundraising activities and solicit contributions from individuals, businesses, other charitable organizations and government agencies. They work closely with the school and the teams to not only assure that their financial needs are met, but also to ensure that they feel supported by the community.





“The more you know about the Past, the better you are prepared for the Future.” Theodore Roosevelt

The Highlander Booster Club is beyond excited to begin a tradition for our school and community that we feel will bridge a gap from the past to the present. The Lake Wales community is deep rooted in its love for everything “Highlander”. If you are from this area, you wear the tartan plaid or orange and black colors with sincere pride. If you are new to the area you can’t help but yearn to be a part of these traditions. Our group has developed a Hall of Fame Committee that is working to plan for this grand inaugural event that we will title “Highlander Hall of Fame”. The event will take place at Lake Wales Country Club on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at a cost of $50. This will be a night to recognize individual LWHS alumni, living or deceased, who have distinguished themselves as outstanding representatives of any LWHS athletic team through accomplishment, leadership, support, service and/or character. We will be having a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and a delicious dinner.

With this being the very first Highlander Hall of Fame ever, we are looking to make this a colossal event. During this event we look forward to inducting 5 outstanding representatives of LWHS.

– Long time LWHS Softball Coach and Highlander Booster Club Board Member- Nancy Denton

– Former Multi-Sport Highlander & Florida Gator and NFL player- Buford Long

– Former Highlander, Florida Gator great, and NFL player- Lorenzo Hampton

– Former Highlander and MLB player- Pat Borders

– Former Highlander, long time “Voice of the Highlanders” and Highlander Booster Club

Board Member- Dick Howell

We are so excited about this event and hope that it becomes an anticipated event for the Lake Wales community for years to come!

For sponsorship and/or ticket information please check the Highlander Booster Club Website at www.lwhsboosterclub.com