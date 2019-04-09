Bellies-2-Babies LLC Helps Families Prepare For The Birth Of Their Children

Bellies-2-Babies LLC was created by local Janet Farmer, Certified Birth Boot Camp Instructor and Certified Birth Boot Camp Doula. She is also a Postpartum Doula and Certified Breastfeeding Specialist.





“Bellies-2-Babies has a passion for pregnant families and their newborns,” Farmer said. “Its purpose is to help families prepare for an amazing birth and to support them as they journey into parenthood.

Bellies-2-Babies is located at 229 E Stuart Avenue, Suite 8 in Lake Wales inside the Rhodesbilt Arcade Building right in historic Downtown Lake Wales. This is a space where Farmer provides both group and private classes and consultations that help prepare families for the birth of their children.

Classes offered:

Preparing for birth in a hospital setting

Preparing for birth at home

Preparing for birth in a birth center

Comfort measures for childbirth

New Parent classes

Breastfeeding classes

“We use curriculum and materials from Birth Boot Camp for our classes because it is evidence-based, engaging, and offers practical help and information for the dad as well as the birthing mom,” Farmer said. “We are the only place offering Birth Boot Camp classes in Polk County and we offer an online option as well. In addition, we offer Doula services for both Birth and Postpartum, Breastfeeding support, Birth Plans and Postpartum Plans.”

Bellies-2-Babies is very personal to Farmer, as she has three children of her own and nine grandchildren.

“I started in birth work over 25 years ago after the births of my own children,” Farmer said. “Like many Doulas and Childbirth Instructors, my own birth experiences ignited my passion for birth and babies and the fire inside me still burns bright. I am so grateful for the opportunity to do this wonderful work and feel honored each time a family invites me into their journey in whatever capacity. I have a heart for this community and especially families in the childbearing phase of life.”

Farmer believes that families both need and deserve the services she provides within the community. She said they “deserve the opportunity to have relevant and modern evidence-based information and support right here in their community as they prepare for the birth of their child.”

Farmer added, “It’s also really important for them to gather with others in their community who are also traveling along this epic journey of pregnancy and birth. In addition, access to early support with breastfeeding greatly increases the likelihood the mom will continue breastfeeding longer which has been proven to have long term health benefits for the child. I have seen first-hand how attending a childbirth class series and/or having a doula greatly enhances the overall birth experience for both mom and her partner.”

The families Farmer works with leave her classes with more confidence.

“My clients remark that attending classes left them feeling more confident about what to expect in childbirth, better informed about what options are available to them, and gave them peace of mind to make choices that suited their family best. It’s really about empowering them to create the experience they most desire and preparing them for the unexpected. After all, if you don’t know your options, then you really don’t have any.”

Interested in the services that Bellies-2-Babies provides? She services Lake Wales and surrounding communities and also attends births around Polk County, Plant City and areas between Tampa and Orlando.

For more information, visit www.Bellies-2-Babies.com.

Join Bellies-2-Babies for their upcoming open house. The ribbon cutting will be Friday, April 26 at 3:30 pm. Open house to follow from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served along with several prize giveaways! The ribbon cutting will take place at 229 E Stuart Avenue, Suite 8 in Lake Wales.