FORT NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER





Lake Wales, FL – Noemi Fort, Administrative Assistant in Engineering, was named Employee of the Month for February for Lake Wales Medical Center. Noemi was honored for picking up additional responsibilities in the department after some personnel changes. “She does whatever is necessary to help keep the Engineering department running smoothly,” a supervisor wrote in nominating her for the award.

Lake Wales Medical Center is a 160-bed acute care hospital that has been serving the greater Lake Wales community since 1928. The hospital is an Accredited Chest Pain Center with the American College of Cardiology, and is a Primary Stroke Center. The hospital’s Navarro Center for Behavioral Health provides specialized mental health care for adults and for those over the age of 60. Its Wound Healing Center is a multi-year recipient of the Center of Excellence and Center of Distinction awards from Healogics.