Haines City Commission Seat 1 Recount

POLK COUNTY, FL (April 8, 2019) – A recount was held today for the City of Haines City Commission Seat 1 following the April 2 election between Jayne Hall and Don Mason. A machine recount was followed by a manual recount.





Upon completion of the recount procedures, Jayne Hall remains the winner of the race with a final tally of 682 votes for Hall and 680 votes for Don Mason.

For more information visit, PolkElections.com or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.