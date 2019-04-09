Haines City Police Are Investigating Shooting Death of Furious Shell

Haines City Police Department Press Release:

Provided is a clip from an incident that took place on March 31 about 3:15 p.m. at 1604 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The surveillance clip from Family Discount Supermarket shows part of the altercation that took place between Furious Shell, 26, and Devonta Duga, 25.





https://www.dropbox.com/s/plntzxmk3p4kiot/2019-1242.mp4?dl=0

Shell was fatally shot by Duga in an incident that all current evidence suggests was a case of self-defense. However, the investigation is ongoing and the Haines City Police Department continues to look for witnesses to give an account of what took place that afternoon.

If anyone witnessed the incident or knows of anyone who was there at the time of the altercation or moments leading up to or immediately following it, please contact the Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).

Original Release:

The Haines City Police Department is investigating a shooting death that took place before 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Furious Bernard Shell, 26, was fatally shot following an altercation that took place outside a business at 1604 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shell was taken to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries about 4:13 p.m.

The shooter claims self-defense and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. There is no danger to the public.