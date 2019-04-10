Local Nonprofit Organization Helps Young Girls and Young Women

By Allison Williams





Angels of Destiny Inc. is a local nonprofit that inspires young girls and young women. Dolmecia Fleming is the Founder and President of Angels of Destiny Inc.

“We are a nonprofit organization that seeks to make a positive impact in the lives of families, young girls and young women. Our Mission is to serve as a beacon of Hope in the lives of young girls and young women between the ages of 8-21 through mentoring, building self-esteem, youth empowerment, community involvement, and the development of leadership and key skills for success.”

Fleming and late Angela Hogan founded Angels of Destiny Inc. back in 2014. The organization and what it stands for has been particularly special to both women.

“We both came from a disadvantage background where we have been faced with many hardships, whether that was being homeless, living from place to place or being hungry standing in the line at the salvation army or even being a mother at the age of 15. Angela and I were determined to be that beacon in the lives of young girls to ensure that they would not experience the many hardships that the two of us had to endure.”

In just the few years that Angels of Destiny Inc. has been around, the organization has had the pleasure of helping more than 200 young girls and young women. On top of this, they have helped families with holidays, bills, back-to-school, counseling referrals, food, shelter and even with domestic violence issues.

For those who are interested in learning more or attending an event, Angels of Destiny Inc. has several events and meetings available. At the Auburndale Community Center on the third Monday of each month, the young girls and young women meet from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. This monthly meeting is “Discovering Her Greatness Hour of Empowerment” and is free for anyone to attend.

“We have guest speakers come in and speak to the girls and we also have our ‘Let’s Talk It Out’ sessions during this time. The girls have the chance of opening up and discussing different topics such as identifying inner and outer beauty, bullying, peer pressure, personal issues, academic success, social media concerns, etc.”

Here is a list of upcoming events:

Mommy and me Tea and Community Give back: a day for mothers and daughters to get together and laugh and bond over tea. We also go into local women shelters and set up for Mother’s Day. We prepare a meal and gifts for the mothers and kids. (May 2019) We will be at the Salvation Army Women Shelter in Winter Haven on Mother’s Day weekend providing the mothers and kids with a Tea experience.

Annual Back to school giveaways: We partner with local hair salons to provide the girls with free back to school hairstyles in exchange for the girls writing an essay. (Topics may vary each year) More info will be available the first week of June.

Annual Back to school Jam and sponsorship: Over the last two years we have been able to sponsor over 30 kids with three complete uniforms each, shoes, under garments, hygiene items, and hairstyles for back to school. In 2018 at our back to school jam we were able to give away over 160 back packs filled with school supplies and feed close to 200. More info will be available mid-May on location, date and times.

Annual Holiday Drive: We partner with other local organizations to go out and feed the homeless. We choose single mothers or fathers annually for our holiday drive. We will begin announcing this in September.

On top of all the meetings and events Fleming hosts, she has also allotted time to work on a book called Who Will Listen to the Little Girl Cry.

With Angels of Destiny Inc. being a nonprofit (501(c)(3) organization), they are always looking for extra hands, whether is it community partners or sponsors. All donations that the organization receives are tax deductible.

Contact info:

321-304-0472

P.O. Box 728 Auburndale Fl 33823

[email protected]

Angelsofdestiny.org