Phillip John Satterwhite, 63 Phillip “Phil” Satterwhite of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Lake Wales, FL holding the hand of the love of his life Elizabeth or as he loving called her “Boss”. He was born April 16, 1955 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman P. […]
POLKOBITS
In Loving Memory of Phillip “Phil” Satterwhite | April 16, 1955 – March 15, 2019
In Loving Memory of Phillip “Phil” Satterwhite | April 16, 1955 – March 15, 2019
Phillip John Satterwhite, 63 Phillip “Phil” Satterwhite of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Lake Wales, FL holding the hand of the love of his life Elizabeth or as he loving called her “Boss”. He was born April 16, 1955 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman P. […]