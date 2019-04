Nancy Kahler | October 26, 1927 – April 03, 2019 | OBITUARY

Nancy Kahler October 26, 1927 – April 03, 2019 Nancy D. Kahler, 91 Nancy D. Kahler of Lake Wales, F.L., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital. She was surrounded by all her loved ones. Nancy was born October 26, 1927 in Elizabeth, N.J. to the late Fred A. Dreier and Rose […]

POLKOBITS