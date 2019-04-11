Retail Theft at Wal-Mart Leads To Multi-Agency Pursuit and Multiple Arrests





On April 4, 2019 at approximately 1:00am, officers with the Lake Wales Police Department responded to 2000 State Road 60 E, in Lake Wales (Wal-Mart) regarding a theft that had just occurred. The witnesses reported multiple individuals had removed several electronics items, valued in excess of $2300.00 from the store. The witness reported the suspects fled the store in a silver or gray sport utility vehicle. A short time later, Officer Edgar Claros observed a silver Toyota 4-runner traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on Highway 60 near the intersection of 11th St. Officer Claros attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and continued westbound at a high rate of speed. Officer Claros was able to obtain the vehicle’s tag number and was advised that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Orlando. The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Ernest Smith Blvd in Bartow over safety concerns. The vehicle information was relayed to other agencies.

A short time later, Lake Wales Police was notified the Lake Alfred Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of the stolen Toyota on interstate 4. Following a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into vehicle leaving the Wawa convenience store located at 43582 Highway 27 in Davenport. No injuries were reported and members of the Lake Alfred Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office apprehended five of the six occupants of the stolen vehicle. The sixth person fled from the scene but was not located. The Lake Wales Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section, is working to identify this individual.

The five individuals below were charged with the following:

De’eddrick Dedontae Noble, 24, 430 Sunset Dr., Orlando Fl.

Fleeing to elude, 3 rd degree felony

degree felony Grand Theft in excess of $300.00, 3rd Degree Felony

Desire Deshay Oliver, 24, 430 Sunset Dr., Orlando Fl

Grand Theft in excess of $300.00, 3rd Degree Felony

Timothy Jerome Wiggins, 19, 5145 Emerson Ave. S. St. Petersburg Fl.

Grand Theft in excess of $300.00, 3rd Degree Felony

Dequan Dajuan Esters, 27, 2007 Mercy Dr., Orlando

Grand Theft in excess of $300.00, 3rd Degree Felony

Delicia Mazandra Hogan, 24, 308 Lakeland Ave., N. Orlando

Grand Theft in excess of $300.00, 3rd Degree Felony

Please refer to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, case numbers 19-16579 and 19-16578 and Lake Alfred Police Department case number 19-231 for additional information and charges stemming from their involvement. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Whitney Dukes at the Lake Wales Police Department, (863)678-4223 Ext. 269.