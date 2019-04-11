Victory Ridge Academy Receives Grant from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc.





Lake Wales, Florida – On March 19, 2019, Victory Ridge Academy was awarded funding from Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. Funding received from Mountain Lake will go towards purchasing materials for VRA’s Transition Program.

The Transition Program provides students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to learn career skills through safe, educational, hands-on instruction. It is through classroom instruction, venturing into the community and partnering with local organizations to perform vocational skills that Victory Ridge will prepare our students for a brighter, career-driven future.

Both staff and students at Victory Ridge Academy would like to thank Mountain Lake Community Service, Inc. for their generous donation and continued support over the years!

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children and adolescents with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org