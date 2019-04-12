HOSPITAL SEEKS ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS





Lake Wales, FL – Lake Wales Medical Center is seeking applicants for its Patient Advisory Council.

“Having patients and family members give their perspective on their hospital experience provides invaluable information to us as a means to improve the overall patient experience,” said Andrea Clyne, Chief Nursing Officer. “So we’ve formed this Patient Advisory Council to offer insights to us.”

Feedback received from the Council will be used to improve hospital operations, patient safety, employee engagement and patient satisfaction.

Anyone interested in learning more and applying should visit the hospital’s Web site, www.LakeWalesMedicalCenter.com and click on the ABOUT link. The Patient Advisory Council link is on the left. Applications will be reviewed, and Council members will be selected by June 1.

Lake Wales Medical Center is a 160-bed acute care hospital that has been serving the greater Lake Wales community since 1928. The hospital is an Accredited Chest Pain Center with the American College of Cardiology, and is a Primary Stroke Center. The hospital’s Navarro Center for Behavioral Health provides specialized mental health care for adults and for those over the age of 60. Its Wound Healing Center is a multi-year recipient of the Center of Excellence and Center of Distinction awards from Healogics.