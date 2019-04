JAMES WESLEY WISE, 68 9/10/50 – 4/7/19 FROSTPROOF – James Wesley Wise, 68, of Frostproof, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Sebring, FL. He was preceded in death by his father J.W. ‘Jake’ Wise, brothers Glenn J. Wise, J.T. Wise, sister Mildred Hinckley, nephews Steven Wade McCarter & Rudy Wise. Survivors include daughters Wendy […]

