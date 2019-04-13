Killer Sought By Haines City Police

Haines City Police Department Press Release

Ernst Cherizard, 38, remains at large after fleeing in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima – Florida tag GZN C82 – for the fatal shooting of two women and the shooting of a young child.





The deceased in this case have been identified as Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48. The child, 6-year-old Isabella Frenel, remains in critical condition and is on life support.

Normil and Cherizard were in a relationship and have two children together. Isabella is not Cherizard’s child. Guillume is Normil’s aunt.

The vehicle was last seen passing the Boyton Beach toll plaza shortly after midnight Saturday. Cherizard fled in the vehicle before 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Haines City Police Department and other law agencies are actively working to locate the suspect.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Cherizard took to Facebook to acknowledge the incident and closed by apologizing to his children.

“Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can’t believe this happened”

“Despite his indicated remorse, make no mistake about it — this man is a monster,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “To consciously shoot three innocent, unarmed females is nothing less than being a coward. To shoot a truly innocent 6-year-old child is disgusting and beyond comprehension. Moreover, he shot the child at least three times, once being in the head. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the first responders who did everything they could at the scene. They also must live with this tragedy.”

Anyone who comes across Cherizard should call 911.

ORIGINAL ALERT

We are looking for the public’s help finding Ernst Cherizard (8/13/1980) who fled in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima — Florida tag GZN C82 — after shooting three people at Citrus Ridge Apartments.

Two female relatives of one of the victims arrived at the complex to check on the relative. Cherizard told them that she was not there.

One relative returned to the apartment complex. A confrontation between the woman and Cherizard ensued. Cherizard fired a handgun, killing her and fled in the aforementioned vehicle.

Located inside were two other shooting victims — a woman and a child. The incident happened before 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. The two women are deceased. The child was transported to a hospital where she is in extremely critical condition.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Haines City Police Department or to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).