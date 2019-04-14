Dailyridge.com

Haines City Police Investigating Shooting Of Man Saturday Night

Haines City
Haines City, Florida- The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting Saturday night. A male victim was shot & transported to a local hospital. The shooting took place at 8:15 p.m., on Martin Luther King Jr. Way In Haines City.

According to Michael Ferguson, Public Information Officer for Haines City Police Department, the shooting does not appear to be a random shooting. It would appear that the victim was targeted.


The shooting is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

