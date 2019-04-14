Polk County Sheriff’s Office Currently Working Fatal Crash On Kville Avenue In Auburndale

Auburndale, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a fatal crash investigation on Kville Ave. in Auburndale near the Polk Parkway Overpass. The crash occurred around 4:48pm. According to preliminary reports the crash involved two vehicles, a car and a minivan. “The male driver of the car is deceased” said Sherrie Morgan, Public Information Officer for the PCSO. One person who was in the van was also critically injured and transported to a local hospital. It appears that multiple injured parties are involved, but only one is critical.

Initial reports suggest that the driver of the car crossed into the path of the van and the two vehicles struck head on. The roadway is currently closed while the investigation is occuring. We will update this information as it becomes available.