Self Professed Haines City Triple Homicide Killer Still Sought By Police

****** UPDATE FROM HAINES CITY PD ***********

Ernst Cherizard, 38, turned himself in to the Haines City Police Department after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives will attempt to interview him. We have no other new information at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

***************************************************************

Haines City, Florida – The Haines City Police Department just released a new update at 1:43pm Sunday afternoon regarding the now triple homicide which occurred Friday. The suspect Ernst Cherizard, 38, remains at large. Early Saturday morning the suspect made this admission on his facebook page:

“Before I turn myself in or kill myself there’s no words I can say to ease ya pain today supposed to be a great day for me really I didn’t see my 5 year old daughter since June 23rd 2015 that kills me inside I lost my mother n can’t see my daughter I didn’t know how to cope that but I finally get a txt to see my daughter today pick her up that’s why this shit happen my girl wasn’t to happy bout me talking to my ex baby mama to see my kids idk what happen all I know is we was fighting for the gun then I lost it it’s almost like I was hearing voices in my head I love them I deserve the worst that’s coming for me nothing less and one thing plz Guys don’t keep no guns at your home man fr I we had 2 guns one for one for me n now look what happen I fuck my life up and the one I truly love and care bout I don’t think my kids deserve this at all they won’t know their mom this is pure evil and I’m not a evil person at All sorry guys I took a great person live from you guys now it’s time for me to pay for what I’ve done… to my kids ABIGAIL,MIA,ERNEST JR. And ERNESTINA C. Daddy is so sorry with all my heart I can’t even explain what happened cuz I can’t believe this happened”





Here is the latest press release from Haines City Police Department:

Ernst Cherizard, 38, remains at large in what is now a triple homicide. Six-year-old, Elizabelle Frenel, was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital before 11 p.m. Saturday after suffering gunshot wounds to the temple, face and arm at the hand of Cherizard.

The girl was among three victims fatally shot before 7:15 p.m. Friday night at the Citrus Ridge Apartments in Haines City. Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene. Elizabelle is the daughter of Normil.

“Because of Cherizard’s cowardly actions — and they are nothing short of cowardly — a family now has to bury three members, including a young child who had her whole life in front of her,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Our team is doing everything we can to bring this person to justice and help provide closure for this family through this absolutely horrific tragedy. Our thoughts are with them as we continue this investigation.”

Cherizard fled the scene Friday night in a 2011 burgundy Nissan Altima belonging to Normil. It has the Florida plate, GZN C82. The vehicle passed the toll at Boynton Beach on the Florida Turnpike just minutes after midnight early Saturday morning.

The Haines City Police Department has teamed with the U.S. Marshals to find Cherizard and bring him to justice. We are looking for the public’s help in finding and arresting the suspect.

We ask anyone with information that will lead to his arrest to come forward. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward now up to $5,000, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip via the web or cellphone at www.P3tips.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.