Polk County Sheriff’s Off Duty Deputy & Others Tried To Save Woman Who Was Killed In Road Racing Incident

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On 4/14/19, Southwest responded to a vehicle crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and an electric pole. Upon arrival Deputies secured the scene and route traffic away from the crash site. Polk County EMS also responded and rendered aid to the occupants of the vehicle that were ejected from the Jeep after striking the electrical pole.





The driver, Rodney Wimberly, 52 Yr Old of Lakeland, and passenger Shannon Oglesby,47 Yr Old of Lakeland, were transported to Lakeland Regional Heath due to their injuries. While at Lakeland Regional Health, Shannon Oglesby succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical staff.

Preliminary investigation indicates, the Jeep was stopped the at the stoplight at Hwy 98 and Autumnwood Grove Blvd in Lakeland. While at the light, an unidentified sports bike pulled alongside the Jeep and the two drivers revved their engines. The Jeep and sports bike speed off when the light turned green. Witnesses stated the Jeep lost control while traveling south on Hwy 98 and struck an electrical pole at a high rate of speed. After striking the pole, both the driver and passenger were ejected from the Jeep. The Jeep later caught fire and sustained significate fire damage. Multiple subjects and Deputy Trexler, who was off duty at the time, stopped to render aid to the occupants of the Jeep. Deputy Trexler was in possession of a tourniquet and attempts to stop the bleeding of Oglesby’s badly injured leg were made. These subjects and Deputy Sheriff Trexler rendered aid until emergency medical staff arrived on scene.

Several witnesses were interviewed and stated the motorcycle appeared to be several car lengths ahead of the Jeep when the Jeep lost control and crashed. The witness stated the sports bike may not have been aware of the crash.

Attempts to identify the sports bike and the helmeted rider were made but unsuccessful at this time.

A neighborhood canvas will be conducted for any video in the area of the crash in hopes to identify the rider.

Wimberly’s medical status is still undetermined since he is in critical condition and his prognosis is poor due to the severity of his injures. A toxicology for alcohol was not performed by Lakeland Regional Health however, his admission blood has been preserved for future testing.

This case is still pending further investigation and criminal charges will be explored on the driver of the Jeep for his actions if he survives his injuries.

Next of kin for both families has been notified of the crash.