We are looking for the public’s help in locating Diamond Shanall Hodges, 17.





Hodges was last seen at her home on Avenue E last Wednesday, April 10. She was reported missing on Friday and has been in contact with her family, informing them that she will be home soon.

Hodges has run away on multiple occasions. She is described as 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.