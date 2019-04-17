Paraglider Makes Hard Landing At Lake Wales Airport

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Fire Department was called out to the Lake Wales Airport on Wednesday morning. The call came into around 9:29am regarding a paraglider that had crashed into a wooded swampy area near the airport. Rescue crews initially had a difficult time reaching the injured person due to the terrain. They used a all terrain vehicle to reach them.

According to reports the injured person was a student pilot who had a hard landing and only suffered minor injuries. The incident lasted about an hour and a half. The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.