WellMed Haines City Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





A local clinic that specializes in providing personable medical care to their patients will continue to offer that care to patients old and new through their new facility in Haines City.

WellMed Haines City recently celebrated the grand opening of its new facility, located within the Webb Medical Offices along Highway 27 in Haines City, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, hosted by the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Haines City Chamber).

The facility is headed by Dr. Manuel G. Jain, a board certified family practice physician who specializes in geriatric medicine. Through his extensive medical experience, Dr. Jain has focused on treating his patients through a more proactive approach towards healthcare, ensuring that his patients fight back disease before it ever has a chance to even start.

“Dr. Jain is committed to changing the face of health care delivery for seniors by focusing on preventative medicine,” his profile on his website reads. “This means delivering more personalized medical care and providing you with the preventative tools you need to improve your health and wellbeing.”

To help further provide the best quality care to his patients, Dr. Jain and his staff opened the new facility, which contains their own laboratory, a medical management team, and a case management program. At the ribbon cutting event, he mentioned how this expansion, true to the philosophy of their clinic, was designed with their patient’s needs in mind and as the upmost priority, he said.

“This clinic, this building, is for you,” Dr. Jain said. “We want to take care of you in this building…This is for you, not for me or for us. We have made this just for you, so thank you all for coming.”

The clinic provides healthcare through WellMed, a physician-led company with a group of more than 7,500 staff and contracted physicians dedicated to providing personable, quality care, especially to seniors and other individuals eligible for Medicare, their website explains.

“WellMed’s vision is to change the face of healthcare delivery for seniors by providing quality, proactive patient care with a focus on prevention,” their mission statement reads. “We believe that patients are entitled to receive a concierge level of medical care and service delivered by physicians and clinic staff who understand and care about their health.”

WellMed especially focuses on providing the best care towards seniors, as their healthcare proves high priority, even if such a priority has not remained high within recent years in today’s society, explained Vivian Vicente, Clinical Administrator.

“We feel that our senior patients have gotten lost through the cracks, so right now, what we are trying to do is create an enviroment for the seniors so when they come, they feel taken care of and protected,” she said.

As such, patients can expect to have their medical and healthcare needs focused through personable care that treats them with the respect, love, and care that they deserve; and hopefully, the new clinic will help further this vision, Vicente said.

Attending the ribbon cutting that day proved especially moving to her and her staff, as they were greeted and applauded by the patients whom have remained loyal to them, as much as they themselves have remained loyal to their patients.

“We want our staff to applaud you guys [our patients], because if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have this type of facility where we can think of our patients and our seniors,” she said. “I am practically in tears because the turnout has been amazing, and this is just to show the support that we have. Our patients recognize that we love them, and that everything and anything that we do, we try to help them. So thank you so much.”

WellMed Haines City is located at 2380 North Blvd. W, Ste. 1 Davenport, FL 33837. For more information, call 1-888-781-WELL (9355), or visit their website at: https://www.wellmedhealthcare.com/