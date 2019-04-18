PCSO Deputies Are Looking For a Hit And Run Suspect Following An Altercation in Haines City

PCSO Deputies Are Looking For a Hit And Run Suspect Following An Altercation in Haines City

On Saturday, April 15, 2019, around 10:30 p.m. Polk County deputies responded to the area of Brin Road and Cattle Trail Road in Haines City in reference to a reported hit and run motor vehicle crash.

A large party had just been cleared out on the Rancho Los Pinos private property at 5557 Hinson Avenue when a verbal argument took place between some people- that turned physical.

Witnesses say the driver of a Black Ford F-150 intentionally struck two victims. 35-year-old Anselmo Salaza, of Ocoee received minor injuries—he was transported to a local hospital, treated and released. One man jumped out of the way while 34-year-old Hugo Zarate Gonzalez of Orlando was struck and run over by the truck. He was severely injured and transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center—he is in critical/stable condition.

There were several other people reportedly in the truck as well. PCSO detectives are currently trying to identify those involved in the incident. The driver was last seen exiting the property and traveling west on Cattle Trail Road.

The suspect faces two counts of Aggravated Battery (F-2) and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (F-3).

If anyone has any information on the identity of the driver of the black Ford F-150, or others there that night, please contact Detective Watson at (863) 236-3900 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

“The video capturing this incident is shocking and it’s amazing no one died as a result of this intentional act. If you saw something that evening, please say something! Call Crime Stoppers and earn some cash. We hope Mr. Gonzalez will be able to recover quickly from his injuries.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff