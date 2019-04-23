Family Thanks Individuals Who Rescued Them After Car Veered Into Lake Silver

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Heartwarming Presentation

At last night’s City of Winter Haven Commission meeting, the family who had the unfortunate incident when their vehicle veered into Lake Silver had the opportunity to say “Thanks” to those who came to their rescue. Henry Saint-Hilaire, Suzanne Casseus and their 2 year-old daughter Zahlia thanked Kat MacCalla and Roger Dodsworth for their selfless acts in rescuing the family. Public Safety Director Charlie Bird presented the citizens with Director’s Commendations and everyone received a Public Safety Challenge Coin (including little Zahlia.)





Other citizens who also came to the family’s rescue, but were unable to attend are Andrew Petzold, Roger Alexander, Williams Simmons and Faith McHugh.